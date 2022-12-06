Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $263.26 million and $12.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.47 or 0.07383832 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025965 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04571926 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,454,361.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.