Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.14.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
