Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

