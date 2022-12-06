Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NNY stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

