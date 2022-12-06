Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JMM stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

