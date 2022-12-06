Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NCA opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.50.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.