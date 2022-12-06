Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NCA opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

