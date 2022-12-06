Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 9,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,787,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.