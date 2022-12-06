Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $145.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of NUE opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

