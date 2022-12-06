NRG Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 24,463 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,276% compared to the typical volume of 1,778 put options.

NRG Energy Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 556,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NRG Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

