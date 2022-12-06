Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 91061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.12 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

