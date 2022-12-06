Northern Venture Trust PLC (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NVT opened at GBX 60 ($0.73) on Tuesday. Northern Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 57.25 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of £99.24 million and a P/E ratio of -42.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.96.
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
