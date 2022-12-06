Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 54,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,941 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $38,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

