Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 113,381 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,381 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 154.5% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,541,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 774.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 426,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after acquiring an additional 376,604 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Baidu Stock Up 2.7 %

Baidu Profile

BIDU stock opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

