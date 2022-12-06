Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.94% of RXR Acquisition worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in RXR Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RXRA opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

RXR Acquisition Company Profile

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

