Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.69% of COVA Acquisition worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COVA opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

