Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Grifols by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Grifols by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 212,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Shares of GRFS opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

