Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1,407.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

