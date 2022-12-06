Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Chindata Group worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 278,887 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 920,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Chindata Group Profile

CD opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.