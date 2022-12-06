NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Lifted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,389 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NI opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

