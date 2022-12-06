NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 919,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,356,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

NIO Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 626,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NIO by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,100 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

