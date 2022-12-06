NFT Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $647,009.20 and $19.41 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,001.76 or 1.00000315 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00053610 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00239607 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01755153 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

