Nexum Price Hits $0.0489 on Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $333,387.10 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 66.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

