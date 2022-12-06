Nexum (NEXM) Trading 68.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $316,027.36 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

