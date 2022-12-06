NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 5.7% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 179,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

