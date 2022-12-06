NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

