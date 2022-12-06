Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.761 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

NGT opened at C$64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.21 billion and a PE ratio of 40.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.41.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.87 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

