New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 1,394,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

