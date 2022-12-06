New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 6.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 103,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,358,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.42.

New Gold Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $733.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $2,560,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 307.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 385,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,539,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

