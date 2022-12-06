New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 163,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.2 %

UPS stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

