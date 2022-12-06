New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 394 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.56.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

