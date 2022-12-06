New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

About Broadcom

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $527.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.