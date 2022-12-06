New England Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,361,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. 14,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

