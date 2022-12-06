New England Asset Management Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $23,446,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,799,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 220,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $38.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.