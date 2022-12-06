New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930,922. The stock has a market cap of $282.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

