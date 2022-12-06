New England Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.39. 29,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.