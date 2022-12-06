New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 282,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 701.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 51.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.89. 30,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

