New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $104.63. 16,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

