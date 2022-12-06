NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Down 10.5% After Analyst Downgrade

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NerdWallet traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 425,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Trading Down 11.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.13 million and a P/E ratio of -25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

