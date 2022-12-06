NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
NerdWallet Stock Down 6.8 %
NerdWallet stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $887.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $16.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NerdWallet (NRDS)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.