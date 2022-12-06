Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
