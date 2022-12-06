Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Alight Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of ALIT opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alight
In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alight
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
