Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Alight Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ALIT opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Alight’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

