NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76.62 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $76.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00010285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,265,332 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 834,265,332 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.73414512 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $77,478,548.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

