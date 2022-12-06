nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $58.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $527,079. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nCino by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in nCino by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

