Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of NYAX opened at $18.87 on Friday. Nayax has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Nayax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.