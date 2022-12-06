Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $658.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00126990 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00227984 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060761 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00045061 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,997,112 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

