Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $737.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00125663 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00221946 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00044154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,999,038 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

