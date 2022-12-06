National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile



National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

