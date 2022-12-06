Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,379 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nasdaq worth $50,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

