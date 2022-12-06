Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.77

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $102.99 million and $2.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00465270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00114086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00839233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00243897 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.