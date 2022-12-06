My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $894,600.50

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $894,600.50 and approximately $711,172.04 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

