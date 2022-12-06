MVL (MVL) One Day Volume Hits $398,795.70

MVL (MVL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, MVL has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $68.34 million and $398,795.70 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $950.44 or 0.05590244 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00501820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,144.49 or 0.30258563 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

